ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) in January 2010, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Sgt. Luis Hernandez was struck in both legs by multiple pellets fired from a shotgun after responding to a call at the 7900 block of Mona Court to a home invasion robbery on Jan. 4, 2010, the post says.

At that location, the deputies confronted multiple armed suspects and were fired upon, according to the post.

The suspect in the shooting was later identified as 30-year-old Gerardo Reyes-Torres. Reyes-Torres fled the scene and likely left the country after evading capture that night, according to ACSO.

Detectives with ACSO on Dec. 19, 2019, received intelligence from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the whereabouts of Reyes-Torres.

Gerardo Reyes-Torres

ACSO

An employer had applied for clearance for Reyes-Torres to work on a construction project at a Jefferson County government building.

Detectives and members of the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force initiated an intensive manhunt to locate Reyes-Torres.

They conducted surveillance in Lakewood and identified a man that appeared to be Reyes-Torres.

Investigators saw the suspect enter a vehicle and drive from Lakewood into Denver, the post says.

A 2010 photo of the home that was the site of a home invasion.

KUSA

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, detectives, members of the Task Force, and Denver Police conducted a high-risk stop on the suspect vehicle at West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Reyes-Torres was taken into custody and faces the following felony charges:

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Two counts first-degree kidnapping

Three counts first-degree burglary

Three counts aggravated robbery

First-degree assault

Numerous additional charges

He's being held on a $500,000 bond pending transfer to the Adams County Detention Facility.

