Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora

Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady died June 23 after he was shot days earlier near East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora.

Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

On June 20, 2022, officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to reports of a shooting near East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Way.

When they arrived they found Cannady inside a gold Volkswagen Jetta, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries three days later.

Rouse made his initial court appearance Wednesday and is due back in court on Jan. 23.

If you have information about this incident, and have not yet spoken to investigators, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.







