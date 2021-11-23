15-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting at Nome Park that injured 6

The teen faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week near Aurora Central High School that injured six teens, law enforcement sources told 9Wants to Know.

The teen, who was arrested Monday night, is not being named due to his age but he faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Nome Park near Nome Street and 12th Avenue, according to APD.

Five of the teens were taken to area hospitals and an 18-year-old later took himself to a hospital. Police said one of the six was taken into emergency surgery. All are expected to survive, however, APD said two of them have a long recovery ahead of them.

All of the victims are students at Aurora Central High School. Their names are not being released, but police identified them as a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

So very proud of my officers and detectives for the non-stop hard work they have put into identifying those responsible.



This is just the beginning of arrests! If you were involved, we are coming for you... https://t.co/s2ngqCUPCH — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) November 23, 2021

A day after the shooting, APD released photos of two vehicles they said were believed to be directly involved in the incident.

The vehicles are described as the following:

Chrysler 300, black, with a dark tint and chrome wheels

Chevrolet Tahoe, black, with chrome door handles and a roof rack. Possibly a Colorado license plate.

The Tahoe was later found parked in a residential neighborhood in the area of Kalispell Way and Alameda Parkway, according to APD. Officers executed a search warrant at a nearby house, according to police.

Police said Tuesday that the other vehicle was also located and both were towed and seized as part of their investigation.

APD said they believe the 15-year-old suspect who was arrested was driving the Chrysler 300. Investigators believe at least two people who were at the park fired shots at the two vehicles during the incident.

Detectives are actively working to identify those two people, as well as others that might be involved.

Anyone who has information about the people who fired shots from the vehicles or those in the park is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The Aurora Reward Fund had authorized an additional reward of $5,000, combined with the $2,000 reward being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the identification and arrest of the ones responsible for the shooting. Tippers can remain anonymous by call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

On Nov. 19, less than a week after the shooting at Nome Park, three teens were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora. Three suspects, all age 16, were arrested in connection with the shooting, which APD said was gang-related. They do not believe it's connected to the shooting at Nome Park.

APD said the three who were shot were a 16-year-old male student at APS Avenues, as well as a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who both go to Hinkley High School.

APD said their preliminary information is that there was a fight in the parking lot during the school lunch break. Shortly after that fight, a white pickup truck with several people in it drove through the parking lot and people in it began firing shots, according to police.

