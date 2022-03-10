University Hill shooting captured on video

Zakiyy Lucas was shot by an officer after firing shots early Sunday morning in the University Hill area, an arrest affidavit says.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man who was shot and wounded in a confrontation with Boulder Police officers in the University Hill area over the weekend faces attempted murder charges, court records show.

Zakiyy Lucas was shot in the arm and taken into custody early Sunday morning after officers responded to a disturbance call near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police are also looking for another individual pictured below in connection to the shooting:

The Boulder Police Department has arrested one man in connection to Sunday's shooting on University Hill, and is now asking for the public’s help to find the individual seen here in connection to the same shooting. Details: https://t.co/myiaRt5e4Q #Boulder #BoulderColorado pic.twitter.com/CFoRuGZ7ZI — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 4, 2022

According to an arrest affidavit, Lucas was involved in a confrontation with two other men.

A citizen uploaded a video that showed a fight involving Lucas and two other men. According to the arrest affidavit, Lucas is on the ground being struck and kicked by the men. The fight occurred near the northeast corner of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street.

According to a witness, during the disturbance, Lucas went to a nearby vehicle and returned to confront the others with what appeared to be a rifle.

Another bystander captured additional portions of the altercation. The video shows Lucas engaged in a verbal altercation with another man who is walking toward him at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street

As the two men walk across the street toward Lucas, the video shows Lucas walking backward and raising what looks like an "AR-15 style pistol toward the men and bystanders," the affidavit says.

He then fires one shot toward the men and the others in the area, the affidavit says.

The video shows a muzzle flash and the recoil in Lucas' hands. Lucas then turns and runs to the west, the affidavit says. As he does, return gunfire from an unknown source is heard in the video. The sound of gunfire is audible but is not seen in the footage, according to the affidavit.

Those shots are believed to be from officers who were nearby on an unrelated call. As they rounded a corner, they saw Lucas backing toward them and saw him fire a shot from a gun, the affidavit says.

One officer can be heard giving commands to Lucas as he ran toward the officer, the affidavit says. That officer then drew his weapon and fired about four shots.

As he ran, Lucas eventually dropped his weapon and was given additional commands. He can be heard stating "I dropped it, I dropped it." Lucas then told officers he had been struck by gunfire and then began treating his wounds, the affidavit reads.

When asked who he was shooting at, he stated, it was someone "who tried to jump my homie right quick," the affidavit says.

Lucas has a brief criminal history and was arrested in June 2022 for a similar disturbance where he was involved in a fight.

He's being held at the Boulder County Jail on a bond of $500,000 and faces attempted murder and disorderly conduct charges. He's due in court on Oct. 6.

The Critical Incident Team is investigating the use of force by the officer(s) involved. Once the investigation is completed, the District Attorney will conduct a thorough review to determine what, if any, action is appropriate under the circumstances.