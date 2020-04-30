Arrest warrants issued for man accused of drunkenly shooting at oil field workers near Brighton

Deputies said Tyler Van Auken is wanted for suspicion of menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office said arrest warrants have been issued for a 31-year-old Brighton man accused of firing a gun at oil site workers.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 27 at an oil site in southern Weld County off of County Road 6 and County Road 29. The oil site is just over four miles north of the city of Brighton.

The accused shooter is Tyler Van Auken whose last known address was in Brighton, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Van Auken is wanted for suspicion of menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, which are both felonies.

Vau Auken may also face misdemeanor charges of driving after revocation, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment, deputies said.

Workers at the oil site said a white SUV drove past and fired four or five shots in their direction, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The crew's foreman chased the SUV and caught up to it when Van Auken stopped to urinate, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said people should not chase armed suspects; they said people should always dial 911.

The foreman was able to snap two pictures, one of Van Auken and one of the SUV he was allegedly driving, before Van Auken was able to leave, deputies said.

Deputies identified the white Chevy Trailblazer and contacted the SUV's owner.

The SUV's owner told deputies Van Auken was driving drunk and thought it'd be fun to randomly fire out of the window, according to the sheriff's office.

The Chevy's owner let deputies search her SUV, but the suspected firearm was not found. The sheriff's office said the owner is not being identified because of her cooperation with the investigation.

The sheriff's office said they have spoken with Van Auken over the phone, but that he is not cooperating. They said Van Auken refuses to give them his location and told them he's not ready to turn himself in.

Van Auken is believed to be hiding out somewhere in the Denver metro area, according to deputies.

Anyone who knows Van Auken's location is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at CrimesHurt.com.

People submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

