Warrants issued for parents of 4 children missing from Arapahoe County

The four children have been missing since June 30. Deputies believe they are with their parents, who are accused of violating custody orders.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The parents of four children who were reported missing earlier this week are now wanted on charges of violating custody orders, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the four children were last seen June 30. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an Endangered Missing Alert Sunday asking the public to be on the lookout for them.

The alert was issued for:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette

7-year-old Heaven Myles

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette

4-year-old Israel Gardette

Investigators believe the children's father, 47-year-old Howard Myles, took them, and their mother, 26-year-old Clarissa Gardette, is with them as well. Both are wanted on warrants for violation of custody orders.

Investigators said they may be headed to Louisiana, where they are from. They have ties to New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as Dallas, Texas, the sheriff's office said.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold/taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with dark tinted windows and a sunroof.

Deputies said the children were living in a foster care home and Myles had a weekend visit with them, per court order. He picked them up at 3:45 p.m. on June 30 and was supposed to return then on July 2, but did not. Gardette has supervised visits only, the sheriff's office said.

"Investigators are actively looking for Myles and Gardette in conjunction with the above warrants and to return the children to safety," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Arapahoe County dispatch at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-STOP (720-913-7867). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

