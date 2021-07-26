APD issues arrest warrants for 2 Aurora police officers

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for two Aurora police officers after a criminal investigation over their use of force while making an arrest on Friday.

AURORA, Colo. — An arrest warrant was issued this afternoon for two Aurora police officers following a criminal investigation that was conducted by the Aurora Police Department (APD) Major Crimes/Homicide Unit.

Police said the investigation was launched into the use of force while making an arrest during a trespassing call in the 3100 block of South Parker Road on Friday – that's near the intersection of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Parker Road.

According to the police report, the arrest warrant issued for Officer John Haubert includes the following charges:

Attempted first degree assault

Second degree assault

Felony menacing

Official oppression

1st degree official misconduct

The second officer, Francine Martinez, has an arrest warrant on the following charges:

Duty to intervene

Duty to report use of rorce by peace officer

APD Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Aurora Police Headquarters. More details, including body worn camera footage of the incident will be released at that time.

Watch the press conference that will be live streamed on the Aurora Police YouTube Channel.

