Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Welton Street

Danzel Atkins, 31, was fatally shot near the 2200 block of Welton Street around 1 a.m. on Aug. 17.

DENVER — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Denver, the police department announced on Wednesday.

Quadre Lamb, 28, was taken into custody on Tuesday. According to Denver Police, he got into an altercation with 31-year-old Danzel Atkins near the 2200 block of Welton Street around 1 a.m. on Aug. 17.

During that altercation shots were fired and Atkins was killed.

Lamb is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

