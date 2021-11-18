Arrest made in connection with disappearance of Westminster girl who was later found self

Michael Patrick Buckley, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to Westminster Police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER alert but was eventually found safe, according to Westminster Police (WPD).

>Content Warning: The subject matter in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Michael Patrick Buckley, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of sexual assault as a pattern of abuse.

The girl was reported missing on Tuesday after she left her Westminster house around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. She told her mother she was going to Countryside Park and was reported missing when she failed to check in as required by her parents, according to police.

After she was found, her family released a statement through police and continued to ask for privacy following news of the arrest.

"We are so grateful to have [our daughter] home and safe," the family statement said. "We would request privacy. It is very comforting to know that families like ours are supported by a close-knit community and overwhelming response from the Westminster Police Department along with all the other first responder agencies who step up to help. We just want to offer the biggest thanks to all who helped us in a time of need."

9NEWS is no longer naming the girl to protect her identity.

