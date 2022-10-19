6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

Six suspects were arrested in connection to crimes including shootings, robberies, car thefts and more, the DA's office said.

AURORA, Colo — Authorities are announcing arrests in a "large-scale criminal operation" Wednesday.

Six suspects were arrested in the investigation into the following crimes, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

Car thefts

Aggravated robberies

Two shootings

Identity theft

Fraud

Forgery cases in the Denver metro area

Members of the DA's office, FBI and Aurora Police Department (APD) will speak at the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m., and will offer a detailed list of the crimes the suspects are allegedly connected to.

