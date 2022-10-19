6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities are announcing arrests in a "large-scale criminal operation" Wednesday.
Six suspects were arrested in the investigation into the following crimes, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office:
- Car thefts
- Aggravated robberies
- Two shootings
- Identity theft
- Fraud
- Forgery cases in the Denver metro area
Members of the DA's office, FBI and Aurora Police Department (APD) will speak at the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m., and will offer a detailed list of the crimes the suspects are allegedly connected to.
