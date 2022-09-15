2 suspects arrested in connection with shooting near East High School

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 7 on East Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Josephine Street.

DENVER — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people on Colfax Avenue near East High School this month, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 7 on East Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Josephine Street. One of the victims was a 20-year-old man, and the other was a freshman at East High School.

Two suspects, both 16-year-old boys, were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the shooting. Police said the two suspects and the 20-year-old victim got into a fight before one of the boys fired shots.

The man was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The teen who was injured was an uninvolved bystander, police said. He was still in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said one of the suspects is being held on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. The other faces charges of accessory to a crime.

The suspects' names were not released because they are under 18.

