Denver police arrest 4 on gun, drug charges at LoDo hotel

DENVER — Three men and a woman were arrested on gun and drug charges at an upscale hotel in Lower Downtown (LoDo) Denver after police said they responded to a report of a suspicious occurrence Friday night.

According to a release from the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee Street in response to a tip from the public.

Police said they arrested three men and a woman:

Richard Platt, 41, was arrested for ivestigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, was arrested for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a warrant from another jurisdiction

Officers obtained search warrants for two rooms and recovered evidence, DPD said. They also impounded two vehicles that will be processed as possible evidence.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

