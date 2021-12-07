Chop shop busted in Greeley, 2 suspects arrested

Seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, stolen auto parts, and multiple stolen toolboxes were recovered, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after a suspected chop shop was found in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

The arrests came after GPD detectives and members of BATTLE Group North, a stolen vehicle joint task force, executed a search warrant at 113 N. 6th Avenue on Monday.

Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, were arrested at that location, GPD said. Both had multiple warrants for their arrests and are also suspects in numerous vehicle thefts, burglaries, eluding from police, and other crimes, police said.

At the suspected chop shop, investigators recovered seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, stolen auto parts, and multiple stolen toolboxes with accompanying tool sets. The items are from victims and cities all across northern Colorado as well as the Denver metro area, police said.

GPD suggests writing down the serial numbers of toolboxes, expensive tools, weapons and other items to have a record. They said they've been unable to return a number of items because they could not link them to their original owners.

Anyone with information who has not yet been interviewed by officers is asked to contact Greeley Police at 970-350-9605.

