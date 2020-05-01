WELBY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's Office officials said they have made arrests in the gang-related shooting that occurred in Rotella Park in early September.

Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance and shots fired in the area of Rotella Park on Coronado Parkway.

The investigation revealed that members of the North Side Mafia (NSM) criminal street gang were at the park to "engage in a confrontation with the victims," the sheriff's office said. There was apparently an ongoing dispute between the victims and the group waiting in the park.

The sheriff's office said the victims arrived and parked on Coronado Parkway and initially engaged in a physical altercation with two males. NSM members then shot at the victims, striking their vehicle and several houses in the area of Coronado Parkway.

Both groups fled the area, the sheriff's office said. Detectives conducted multiple interviews of witnesses and suspects and executed several search warrants. The investigation has resulted in the following charges in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office:

Anthony Martinez, AKA: “Nutty Polo”, 18, of Commerce City: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Cheyann Solano, 18, of Commerce City: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Juvenile Male, 16, of Commerce City: Handgun-Possession by a Juvenile

Juvenile Male, 15, of Denver: Handgun-Possession by a Juvenile

Records show Martinez and Solano have since bonded out of the Adams County jail.

