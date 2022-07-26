Arrests made in fatal shooting in Littleton

Luke Clayton, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle on July 15.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man and woman were in custody, facing charges related to a shooting this month in Littleton that left a man dead, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) said Tuesday.

Darla Rodriguez, 29, and Adam Vilders, 37, were arrested Friday in connection with the death of 28-year-old Luke Clayton.

LPD initially responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle at 3:20 a.m. July 15. Officers found Clayton suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Despite life-saving efforts, Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez and Vilders both face charges of second-degree murder in the case. They're due in court for the filing of formal charges on Thursday.

It was still unclear whether the suspects knew the victim. Anyone with information in regards to the shooting can call LPD at 303-794-1551.

