Arrest made in road rage incident near Parker Road and I-225

The victim was shot near Parker Road and Interstate 25 on May 26, according to APD.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in late May, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

An arrest warrant was issued for Ali Sulais on June 29 and he was arrested in Broomfield earlier this month. According to court documents posted online, he faces the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault- knowingly causing injuring

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

>The video above aired in May at the time of the incident.

Sulais was arrested for an incident that was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. on May 26, according to APD.

Two men were involved in a road rage incident on I-225 and both exited the highway and got onto southbound South Parker Road, APD said. That is where the man who was shot pulled over and placed a 911 call, according to APD. The man had critical injuries but was expected to survive.

The other person involved in the incident continued southbound on Parker Road and pulled over near Quincy Avenue, and also called 911, APD said.

Sulais posted bond and has since been released from custody, court records show.

