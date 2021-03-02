Early morning fire at abandoned movie theater set intentionally, investigators say

The fire at Circus Cinemas on Federal Boulevard was determined to be arson, and Adams County Fire is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

BERKLEY, Colo. — Adams County Fire Rescue said investigators determined a fire at an abandoned building early Monday morning was set intentionally.

The Fire Department said at 1 a.m. that crews were at Circus Cinemas located at 5590 Federal Boulevard working an active fire.

When crews arrived, they saw a fully-involved fire coming from the back door of the building, which was abandoned, according to Adams County Fire.

>Video above from February: Two teens to be charged as adults in Green Valley Ranch arson that killed five.

Adams County Fire said no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally, and anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-877-892-7766.

Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions while crews combated the fire.

Westminster Fire Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted with the response.

Everyone has been evacuated, building is abandoned. There are no known injuries. Upon arrival, crews saw a fully involved fire coming from the back door. @WestyFire and @AdamsCoSheriff assisting. Federal is shut down in both directions in the area. pic.twitter.com/xE0Shg3YqT — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 19, 2021

