1 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Arvada bar

The shooting appeared to start as an altercation between motorcycle groups, Arvada Police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person was dead and three more taken to hospitals after a shooting late Saturday outside a bar in Arvada, according to police.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. outside Jake's Roadhouse, located at 5980 N. Lamar St., said a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department (APD).

The bar was open when reports came in of motorcycle crashes and shots fired, APD said. One person was killed at the scene, while three others were taken to hospitals. The condition of those who were injured was not known, the spokesperson said.

The incident appeared to be an altercation between two motorcycle groups, according to APD.

Arvada Police had closed North Lamar Street between Ralston Road and West 62nd Avenue for the investigation.

There were no suspects in custody, APD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Arvada Police Department, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

