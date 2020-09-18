Video shows burglary at Arvada business

Police said the two suspects could be responsible for other recent incidents in and around Arvada.

ARVADA, Colo. — Police released video this week that shows two suspects stealing from a business in Olde Town Arvada after forcing their way inside.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 9, the suspects made their want into the business by shattering the glass of the front door, Arvada Police said in a Facebook post.

After entering the store, they quickly gathered as much merchandise as they could and then left the store, police said.

They got away with more than $3,000 worth of merchandise and caused about $600 in damage when they broke the front door, the Facebook post said.

APD has reason to believe the same suspects may be involved in other burglaries that have occurred in and around Arvada in recent weeks.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Investigations Bureau and/or Detective Robbin Vinnola at 720-898-6636 or through email at rvinnola@arvada.org.