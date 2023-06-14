18-year-old suspected in fatal stabbing told police he was trying to get back stolen marijuana, affidavit says

Arvada Police said the suspect and victim got into a fight during a marijuana transaction before the suspect left and then returned with a larger knife.

ARVADA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing Monday night in Arvada told police after his arrest that he thought he could "bluff" the victim into returning an ounce of marijuana he'd stolen from the suspect earlier that night, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

Bennett Polhamus-Cousland, 18, was being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the stabbing that happened after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of West 64th Avenue and Quail Street. The victim, 20-year-old Jackson Fitts, had met Polhamus-Cousland, to buy marijuana, the Arvada Police Department said.

A witness told police that when the two met for the sale, Fitts tackled the suspect from behind and they got into a fight, and Fitts took the marijuana from the suspect. During the fight, Polhamus-Cousland stabbed Fitts, causing minor injuries, according to the affidavit.

After that confrontation, Polhamus-Cousland went home and got a larger knife that police described as a dagger in a sheath, which the suspect indicated he carries for self-defense while riding buses in Denver. He told his mother he had gotten jumped and had stabbed someone, and the two returned to the area where the initial confrontation happened, the affidavit says.

Polhamus-Cousland later told police that he found Fitts and asked for his marijuana back. He said he thought Fitts was about to lunge at him and stabbed Fitts twice with the dagger. He then took back the marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The suspect told police he "didn't know what he was thinking at the time" and that he shouldn't have gone back to the scene a second time, the affidavit says.

Polhamus-Cousland is next set to appear in court on June 23.

