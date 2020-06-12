Arvada police arrest suspect after a disturbance with shots fired, car crash

The man was taken into custody after fleeing from the crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 80th Avenue, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle following a disturbance that included shots being fired Saturday night, according to the Arvada Police Department (APD).

APD said that officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to a reported disturbance in the 8900 block of West 78th Circle, which is south of West 80th Avenue between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Shots were fired in that area, but no injuries were reported, and APD said it is investigating.

While responding to the incident, APD said officers found the vehicle of the suspect in the reported disturbance. The vehicle had crashed at West 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The suspect ran a red light at that intersection and struck another vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle had injuries that were not serious, according to APD.

At the time of the crash, the suspect was being followed by a person from the house where the initial disturbance happened, APD said.

The suspect fled from the crash site, and officers set up a perimeter and issued a code red alert for the area, according to APD.

Eventually, a K-9 tracker picked up the suspect's trail and located him, APD said.

Joseph Allen Dixon, 22, was taken into custody on suspicion of:

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Disregarding traffic control signals

Hit and run with injury

Driving without a valid license