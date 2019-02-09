ARVADA, Colo. — Dozens of vehicles have been damaged in recent weeks by someone shooting their windows out with a BB gun, according to a Facebook post from the Arvada Police Department.

The vandalism occurred on at least two different occasions. In the early morning hours of August 25, at least 30 vehicles were damaged, the Facebook post says. Police determined that someone used a BB gun to shoot out windows causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"We have had multiple, close to 90 cases in the city of Arvada of vehicles being shot by BB guns in the last couple of weeks," said Officer Julie Glynn.

Two days later, on August 27, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. 10 more vehicle windows were damaged by a BB gun, the post says. It is unclear when the other incidents occurred.

The vandalism occurred in the area roughly between Ward Road to Pierce Street and 72 Avenue to 66 Avenue. Some incidents happened outside city limits either in unincorporated areas or in other nearby cities, Glynn said.

Due to the number of incidents and the amount of damage caused the person responsible would face felony criminal mischief charges.

"It sounds like someone who doesn't have anything better to do with their time," Glynn said. "But at this point in time, this is kind of a big deal because of how much damage they've caused over our city."

Police are hoping that someone might have video from a home security camera that could provide some clues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hille at 720-898-6619.

