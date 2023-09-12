Suspect in string of Arvada dumpster fires arrested

Trevin Taylor was arrested on multiple felony arson charges, but Arvada Police said they are not sure he was responsible for all the suspicious fires since July 23.

ARVADA, Colo. — A 28-year-old man suspected in a string of dumpster fires in Arvada was taken into custody late last month.

Arvada Police said officers and firefighters responded Aug. 26 to a fire behind a business in the Arvada Marketplace in the 7400 block of West 52nd Avenue.

While firefighters were working to extinguish the fire made up of pallets of baled cardboard, officers found a dumpster fire behind a nearby building.

A K9 team tracked the suspect, later identified as Trevin Everett Taylor, to the 7500 block of West 53rd Avenue and arrested him without incident, police said.

A detective and an Arvada Fire investigator questioned Taylor and said he admitted to setting the fires on Aug. 26 as well as other recent arson incidents in the area.

Taylor was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple felony arson charges, and the case has been filed with the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, police said.

While there have not been any more dumpster fires since Taylor's arrest, police said he might not be the only suspect in at least 11 dumpster fires intentionally set in the Arvada area since July 23.

Most of the fires had happened near businesses in Arvada Marketplace at West 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, with a few near apartment buildings east of Allison Street between West 52nd and West 55th avenues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

