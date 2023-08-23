Arvada Police looking for person responsible for series of dumpster fires

Police said at least 11 dumpsters have been set on fire over the past month.

ARVADA, Colo. — Police asked for help Wednesday identifying the person responsible for a series of dumpster fires in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) said that since July 23, at least 11 dumpsters have been intentionally set on fire by an unknown person. Most of the fires have happened near businesses in Arvada Market Place at West 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, police said, with a few near apartment buildings east of Allison Street between West 52nd and West 55th avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

