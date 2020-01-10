Man charged with vehicular homicide after Arvada crash left 1 dead, 4 others injured

The District Attorney also charged Alan Russell Brazulis, 32, with DUI after he drove the wrong way causing the accident that killed his passenger, Griffin Korosec.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts including vehicular homicide and DUI after he drove the wrong way on an Arvada road causing a crash that led to the death of his passenger and injured four others.

The fatal accident happened on Sept. 25 when, according to the arrest affidavit, an Arvada police officer saw Alan Russell Brazulis traveling in the wrong lane coming toward him and Toyota 4Runner.

The affidavit says the car driven by Brazulis was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with the 4Runner. There were two adults and two children in the 4Runner who were injured.

A passenger in the car with Brazulis was killed in the crash.

The Office of the District Attorney charged Brazulis with multiple counts including:

Vehicular homicide – DUI

Multiple counts of child abuse

Three counts of vehicular assault

Third-degree assault

Driving without a license

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brazulis on Sept. 18. He was arrested in Grand Junction on Sept. 22 and is now in the Jefferson County jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Jefferson County jail and his first court appearance on Oct. 1.