Man's blood alcohol content was more than 3 times the limit at time of fatal Arvada crash

Alan Brazulis was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and another charge.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a fatal crash in 2020.

Alan Brazulis, 33, was driving a Pontiac car eastbound on Oberon Road near Estes Street in Arvada on July 26, according to a release from Arvada Police (APD). Brazulis lost control of the car, crossed the center line and ended up in the westbound lanes hitting another vehicle, APD said.

The vehicle that Brazulis slammed into had a family of four - two adults and two young children - inside, police said. All four suffered injuries in the crash. A passenger in Brazulis' car, 41-year-old Griffin Korosec, died in the crash, APD said.

After the crash, Brazulis' blood alcohol content was measured at .261 which is more than three times over the legal limit. He also tested positive of being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, police said.

Brazulis pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in a Jefferson County courtroom in March. He had faced 11 charges. Brazulis was sentenced on May 7.

