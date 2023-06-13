Arvada police investigate fatal stabbing

Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 64th Avenue and Quail Street.

ARVADA, Colo — Officers are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed after trying to steal marijuana during a transaction in Arvada on Monday night, police said.

The Arvada Police Department said it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 64th Avenue and Quail Street. The victim, 20-year-old Jackson Fitts, met the suspect, 18-year-old Bennett Polhamus-Cousland, to buy marijuana, police said.

The two got into a fight, and Fitts tried to steal the marijuana from the suspect. The suspect stabbed Fitts, causing minor injuries, police said.

The suspect then left the area and returned with another knife. He found Fitts and confronted him regarding stolen property, and the two got into another fight. That was when the suspect fatally stabbed Fitts, police said.

Police said Fitts and Polhamus-Cousland knew each other.

Polhamus-Cousland was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

