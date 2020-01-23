ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect involved in a barricade situation that put Arvada High School on lockout has been placed in custody, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Police said the man was wanted on felony warrants and had barricaded himself inside an apartment in Olde Town Arvada Thursday.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the apartment is located in the 6000 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard. SWAT was called in to negotiate with the suspect and try to get him to come out peacefully.

