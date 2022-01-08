Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home

A driver with previous DUI convictions is accused of running a stop sign and crashing into a house where a family was sleeping.

ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house.

"We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”

Petterson and her fiancé, Reid Sealby, said they were sound asleep the night of July 24 when they were jolted awake by the sound of a pickup truck crashing through the northwest corner of their house.

“Weren’t sure if it was an earthquake or a bomb went off or what," Sealby said.

Arvada Police said Kyle Joseph Duran, 36, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. A witness told officers Duran was driving at least 60 mph down West 51st Place when he ran a stop sign at Independence Street and crashed into the brick home.

"The whole house was shaking and glass shattering, and [Hannah's] closet doors fell in on us," Sealby said.

Sealby, Petterson and their golden retriever, Cannoli, were unhurt, but they could see the pickup’s headlights shining into their bedroom. Sealby ran outside to check on the driver.

“When I found him, he was hardly breathing and semi-conscious and pretty bloodied up," Sealby said.

Petterson called 911, and it wasn't until cops showed up that the couple learned about Duran's previous arrests.

An arrest affidavit from Arvada Police showed Duran had previous arrests for driving under the influence in 2017 and 2005. He was arrested for driving while ability impaired in 2003.

“How do you let this guy drive a truck that big with the track record that he has?” Sealby said.

The impact of the crash shoved the house about a yard off its foundation and left a large hole in the northwest corner.

The house will need repairs, but at least a family is still intact.

“We’re alive and we’re in a hotel and we’re making do, and so that’s where we’re kind of at right now,” Sealby said.

Sealby and Petterson hope to fix up the house, but they aren’t sure if they’ll move back in.

Duran, who was the only person in the pickup, was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges, according to police:

Driving under the influence with three or more priors

No proof of insurance

Fictitious plates

Failure to stop for a stop sign

Driving under restraint

Operating an unregistered vehicle