Guilty plea after man found dead inside Arvada townhome

Joseph McCreery, 23, was found dead in the basement of an Arvada townhouse in November of last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — A man arrested after a fatal shooting at an Arvada townhouse late last year pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, court records show.

Anthony Aguilera-Rivera made the 911 call to report the shooting at 11530 W. 70th Place just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. The victim, 23-year-old Joseph McCreery, was found dead in the basement. He had been shot nine times.

During the 911 call, Aguilera-Rivera said he had argued with the victim and the victim slashed him, an arrest affidavit says. After that, he reported that he shot the victim "twice in the back" according to the document, and added that he "had to shoot him once in the head."

Aguilera-Rivera called McCreery his brother-in-law and said that he shot McCreery after McCreery cut him in the face with a knife, the affidavit says.

Aguilera-Rivera had "superficial wounds" and did not require medical treatment, according to the document. While Aguilera-Rivera indicated he shot the victim three times, the affidavit indicates the victim was struck nine times.

Aguilera-Rivera was initially charged with first-degree murder. That charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree murder.

He's set to be sentenced on Nov. 3.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.