Arvada man charged with murder in death of 32-year-old ex-girlfriend

Donovan Walsh, 43, was arrested in June in Arizona and is accused of killing Alicia Banks-Newton.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An Arvada man has been extradited to Colorado and charged in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, the Jefferson County District Attorney announced Friday.

Donovan Walsh, 43, was arrested on June 6 in Globe, Arizona, according to Arvada Police. Globe is about 88 miles east of Phoenix. He was extradited back to Colorado on Wednesday.

Family members of 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton called Arvada Police in early June to check on her, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Police said Walsh's family provided them information that Donovan Walsh was involved in Banks-Newton's death.

After getting a search warrant, Arvada investigators said they searched Banks-Newton's apartment, located at 7655 W. 67th Ave.

Police did not find Banks-Newton, but they did find concerning physical evidence at her apartment, according to police. Investigators said they have not found Banks-Newton's body.

Walsh has been charged with nine counts, including:

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with a witness

Violation of a protection order

He is being held without bail at the Jefferson County jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 8 a.m., the DA said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arvada Police.