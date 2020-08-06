Arvada man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

Police said Donovan Walsh was arrested Sunday in Globe, Arizona.

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada man was arrested on a suspicion of first-degree murder, along with other charges, in the death of his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Donovan Walsh, 43, was arrested Sunday in Globe, Arizona, according to Arvada Police. Globe is about 88 miles east of Phoenix.

Family members of 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton called Arvada Police on Friday to check on her, according to an Arvada Police news release sent Monday afternoon.

Police said Walsh's family provided them information that Donovan Walsh was involved in Banks-Newton's death.

After getting a search warrant, Arvada investigators searched Banks-Newton's apartment located at 7655 W. 67th Ave.

Police did not find Banks-Newton, but they did find concerning physical evidence at her apartment, according to police.

On Saturday, police requested and received an arrest warrant for Donovan Walsh.

Walsh was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, evidence tampering and domestic violence, according to police.

Police have not found Banks-Newton's body.

The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arvada Police.