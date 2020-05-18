x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

crime

61-year-old Arvada man seriously injured in hit-and-run

The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a 2005-2010 Dodge Dakota pickup that will have damage to the passenger side.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 61-year-old Arvada was hit by a truck and seriously injured while crossing Federal Boulevard Sunday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the man was crossing Federal Boulevard at 64th Avenue in the crosswalk at around 5:30 a.m.

A Dodge Dakota pickup heading west on 64th Avenue turned south onto Federal Boulevard and hit the man in the crosswalk, according to CSP.

The man who was hit was taken to Denver Health by ambulance. CSP didn't elaborate on the man's injuries, but said they were serious.

RELATED: Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian on I-25 near Castle Rock

RELATED: CSP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Adams County

The truck then hit a traffic sign and sped away from the scene, troopers said.

CSP said paint and parts of the truck that were left at the scene of the collision are consistent with a Dodge Dakota. They're now looking for a 2005-2010 red Dakota. 

CSP said the truck will have damage to its front passenger side and that the truck will be missing its passenger-side mirror.

Credit: Colorado State Patrol

Security cameras south of the crash scene caught a red Dakota speeding southbound on Federal Boulevard moments after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSP at 303-239-4501.

RELATED: Still no arrest in hit-and-run that killed wife of Alabama judge

RELATED: How investigators solve fatal hit-and-run crashes

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS