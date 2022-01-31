10 motorcycle club members arrested in 2020 Arvada shooting

The suspects were arrested in four states after a months-long investigation by the Arvada Police Department into the July 2020 incident.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) and law-enforcement agencies in other states have arrested 10 suspects in an altercation between motorcycle clubs in July 2020 that left one person dead and three injured.

The months-long investigation into the July 11, 2020 incident found that an altercation between the Mongols and the Hells Angels resulted in the death of Hells Angels member William "Kelly" Henderson, 43, Arvada Police said in a news release.

The incident happened in the area of North Lamar Street and West 60th Avenue. APD officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to a chaotic scene. Three men had been shot – one of them, Henderson, was killed – and a fourth man had suffered a traumatic brain injury, APD said.

One of the victims ran out of a nearby bar and into the street to help one of the injured bikers. He was beaten with a helmet and run over with a motorcycle and will suffer lifelong consequences from the injuries, APD said.

Two more victims were riding motorcycles in the area and were violently run off the road. Both sustained serious injuries, APD said.

APD partnered with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network; the Aurora Police Department, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on the investigation.

As of Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. had arrested 10 suspects who are facing a variety of charges, APD said.

The suspects, who are all Mongols members, are:

Gregory Lawrence Moore Jr., 30, arrested in Florida.

Leon Matthew Dennis, arrested in Colorado.

Chadwick Gene Swopes, 41, arrested in Colorado.

Jared Chadwick, 38, arrested in Utah.

Saint George Michael Gonzales, 31, arrested in Florida.

Kenneth Wayne Tischler, 40, arrested in Colorado.

Vincent Eugene Dominguez, 33, arrested in California.

Phillip Raymond Garcia, 33, arrested on previous charges in California.

Daniel Ruben Goint, 30, arrested in California.

Rafael Vargas Lozano, 40, arrested in California.

The suspects all together face 33 charges, but not every suspect faces every charge:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree murder with extreme indifference

Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation (3 counts)

Attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference (3 counts)

Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, pattern of racketeering/participation in an enterprise

Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, pattern of conspiracy/racketeering/participation in an enterprise

First-degree assault (7 counts)

Aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Second-degree assault

Accessory to a crime (first-degree murder)

Vehicular assault (3 counts)

Felony menacing

Tampering with physical evidence

Menacing (2 counts)

Identity theft

Reckless endangerment (2 counts)

Third-degree assault

Mandatory sentences for violent crimes

“These violent defendants have been removed from the street because of the perseverance of dedicated law enforcement men and women from Arvada PD and multiple other agencies," said David S. Booth, ATF special agent in charge from the ATF Denver office. "We will not stand for violence and this case illustrates the time and effort we will put in to remove these destructive individuals from our communities.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS