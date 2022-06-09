Arvada man sentenced for murder of roommate

Tyler Condit was convicted last month of stabbing Joseph Elsey to death in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — An Arvada man convicted of killing his roommate and disposing of his body in Silver Plume has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

According to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Tyler Condit was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 22-year-old Joseph Elsey in August 2020.

Condit was found guilty in May of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The release said prosecutors asked for the maximum possible sentence of 78 years, arguing that Condit acted with "an exceptional level of callousness and depravity" after stabbing Elsey, stuffing his body into a tote and inhumanely disposing of his remains. Prosecutors also noted Condit's lack of remorse and accountability for his actions, the release said.

According to the release, jurors heard expert testimony that Elsey was stabbed in the neck and that other injuries to his body indicated defensive wounds.

The release said Condit claimed that during an argument with Elsey, Elsey threatened him with a knife and was ultimately struck by his own knife and quickly died.

Elsey's remains were found nearly two weeks after he died, according to the release.

The release said the judge highlighted the inhumanity in allowing Elsey to bleed to death and not call for help, saying, "You failed in that moment. There is a moment in your life where staying out of trouble becomes less important than saving a human life and you didn’t do it. Staying out of trouble was more important than a person dying.”

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.