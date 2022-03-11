Arvada man sentenced for deadly shooting

Anthony Aguilera-Rivera, 21, killed 23-year-old Joseph McCreery in November 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his sister's boyfriend in Arvada last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Anthony Aguilera-Rivera, 21, killed 23-year-old Joseph McCreery on the afternoon of Nov. 29. McCreery was found dead in the basement of the townhome where they both lived on West 70th Place.

Aguilera-Rivera called 911 himself to report the shooting. He said he had argued with McCreery and that McCreery had cut him in the face with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit. He claimed he had shot McCreery three times, but the affidavit says Aguilera-Rivera actually shot him nine times.

The affidavit says Aguilera-Rivera did not need medical treatment for his wounds. Investigators did not find any blood on a serrated knife found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Aguilera-Rivera's mother and sister, who also lived in the townhome, were both interviewed and neither knew of any prior issues between the two men. When told about the incident, his sister said Aguilera-Rivera occasionally went into "spurts of rage."

Aguilera-Rivera pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder. His original charge of first-degree murder was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.