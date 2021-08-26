Arvada officer fires weapon, police say, striking fellow officer

The officer was not seriously hurt, according to police.

ARVADA, Colo. — An officer with the Arvada Police Department (APD) fired his weapon while on duty Thursday night, striking another officer, police said.

According to APD, the officers were responding to a report of a man down at a house in the 6400 block of West 60th Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. They were walking through the backyard, APD said, when there was "concern of a threat" that prompted one officer to fire his weapon, striking the other officer. It's not clear where the bullet hit him.

APD said the officer who was hit had "very minor" injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The man who was down turned out to be having a medical issue, according to police.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

