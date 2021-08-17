Woman threatening people in Arvada killed by officers, police say

The incident began as a reported robbery at a nearby Target involving a woman with a knife, according to police.

ARVADA, Colo. — An officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead is under investigation, Arvada Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 1:07 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the shooting in the area of the intersection Kipling Street and the frontage road along Interstate 70.

According to police, a caller reported a robbery at the Target in the area, and said a woman with a knife was threatening people outside the store.

The suspect then moved to the parking lot outside the American Motel located on frontage road, where police said they received reports of gunshots fired.

Police said officers attempted to make contact with the with suspect, who was being threating, and shot her.

The suspect died from her injuries, and police said no officers were injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office is investigation the shooting.

Arvada PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Kipling and the I70 Frontage Road. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided here. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) August 17, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

