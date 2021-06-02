Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Arvada

Arvada Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 8100 block of Garland Drive on Wednesday morning.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 8100 block of Garland Drive on Wednesday morning.

That's near Kipling Street and West 80th Avenue in Arvada.

The incident started when the suspect attempted to rob someone inside of a Target, located at West 79th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, police said.

The suspect and victim struggled and the suspect brandished a weapon before driving away, according to police.

Police located the suspect near West 81st Avenue and Garland Drive. According to police, the suspect took out a weapon and officers shot the suspect.

The suspect involved in the shooting died at the scene, according to APD.

No officers involved were injured, APD said.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

