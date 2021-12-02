Fatal pedestrian crash in Arvada, driver flees

Colorado State Patrol needs your help finding the Jeep driver who fled the scene.

ARVADA, Colo. — A crash in Arvada resulted with one person dead and another fleeing authorities, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Thursday.

The accident took place around 8 p.m. at Highway 72 and Candelas Parkway.

The pedestrian was pinned underneath a Jeep and died after troopers arrived. The driver fled the scene on foot said CSP.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

