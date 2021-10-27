Recognize the scarves worn by 2 bank robbery suspects? Police need your help

Arvada Police and the FBI seek 2 men who robbed the Chase Bank at 9611 W. 58th Ave. on Oct. 19. Both men wore distinctive winter scarves across their faces.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two men masked in winter scarves robbed an Arvada bank, and the FBI and police said they need the public's help in identifying them.

The FBI and Arvada Police (APD) said the men, both identified as white or Hispanic, entered the Chase Bank at 9611 W. 58th Ave. at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Police described the first suspect as a white or Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He may be in his 30s. He was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a light-colored plaid scarf.

The second suspect is also a white or Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall, with a slender build. He was wearing light-colored pants, a black shirt and a white beanie.

A press release from the FBI and police asked the public to be aware of "anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly."

The FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, working with APD on the case, is asking for anyone with information on the bank robbery, or any bank robbery, to call the task force at 303-629-7171.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.