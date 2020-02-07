Arvada Police announce arrest in 2002 Arvada cold case sex assault

Arvada Police arrested Brent W. Bloomquist, 63, for the attack on a woman who was walking home, after a DNA profile matched the suspect.

ARVADA, Colo. — An arrest in a 2002 Arvada cold case sex assault on a woman in her 60s was announced on Wednesday by Arvada police.

Arvada Police Department (APD) detectives arrested Brent W. Bloomquist, 63, on Wednesday morning, after developing a DNA profile from evidence taken from the crime scene in 2002, APD said.

The victim in the cold case was walking home at night near 80th Avenue and Hoyt Way in May 2002 when she was grabbed and forced up against a fence, police said. She made a police report and DNA evidence was collected from the scene.

>>Watch the 9NEWS story above on Denver's effort to make sex assault reporting easier

APD said Arvada detectives partnered with the United Data Connect to develop a familial DNA profile that eventually led investigators to Bloomquist, who was arrested on a warrant for sex assault and kidnapping. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

APD credited detective Michael Roemer for obtaining a “John Doe” warrant so the case would not be lost based on the statute of limitations.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS