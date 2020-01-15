ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) took to Twitter – and seemed pretty unhappy – after clocking a driver at 122 mph.

"Yep, that is 122 Miles Per Hour on I-70 East Bound. At that speed, you are obviously only thinking about yourself, if you are thinking at all!" the tweet said along with a photo of the radar gun.

APD said the driver of a Volkswagen Golf was speeding on Interstate 70 near Wadsworth Boulevard on Wednesday night.

And yes, the driver received a summons -- and could face up to $2,650 in fines, and up to 180 days in jail.

Other law enforcement agencies responded to the tweet with GIFs appalled at the driver's speed.

