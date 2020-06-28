x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

crime

Arvada police investigating homicide

Police said they are questioning someone and that there is no threat to the public.
Credit: Stock Photo

ARVADA, Colo. — An investigation is underway in Arvada after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a homicide Saturday.

According to a tweet from the Arvada Police Department (APD), officers were called to 7800 Marshall St. on a shots fired call at 4:46 p.m. 

One person is dead, APD said, and another is being questioned. 

Police do not believe there is any ongoing community safety concern, according to the tweet.

RELATED: 5 injured in Aurora shooting

RELATED: 2 men die after shooting one another inside Aurora pawn shop, police said

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS 