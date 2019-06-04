ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured by what police called a chemical device.

According to a release from the Arvada Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of West 68th Avenue and Beech Street to respond to a hazard involving traffic signs in the roadway just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

While an officer was removing debris from the road, someone threw a chemical device near them, creating a gas that injured the officer and a civilian. The officer was transported to the hospital and has since been released. The other person was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

No information about the suspect has been released, except that it was a male.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Heivilin at 720-898-6733.