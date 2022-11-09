Arvada Police officer killed responding to disturbance, suspect in custody

The officer was killed while responding to a disturbance in the 5700 block of West 51st Avenue, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer was killed early Sunday morning and a suspect is in custody, the Arvada Police Department said.

The officer was killed while responding to a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West 51st Avenue, police said. That's located at the avenue's intersection with Marshall Street and near Inspiration Point Park.

No other officers were injured, the suspect was taken into custody and police said there is no active threat to the community.

It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed. #ArvadaPDLODD — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2022

Police did not share any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. They were working to notify the officer's next of kin and family before releasing their identity.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate will give an update at a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



