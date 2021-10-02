2 people in custody after police pursuit ends in Lafayette

The pursuit began after a suspect rammed an Arvada Police patrol car, and a second patrol car was rammed by another suspect, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people have been taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

The incident began at around 10:20 a.m. after police received an OnStar notification of a stolen SUV, Arvada Police Department (APD) said. Officers attempted to stop the SUV at West 68th Avenue and Carr Street, police said. When the SUV finally stopped, officers got out and were holding the suspect at gun point, APD said.

The driver then rammed the Arvada patrol car and sped away, police said.

OnStar disabled the stolen SUV at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street, APD said. While police were catching up to the stolen SUV, they said a blue Chevy pick-up, which was also stolen, was seen trying to assist the driver in the stolen SUV. The driver of the pick-up sped away as officers neared, police said. Police said they took a man into custody from the stolen disabled SUV.



The Chevy rammed an unmarked Arvada police car as the pursuit went north on Indiana Street to West 120th Avenue, police said. The driver then turned north on Wadsworth Parkway in Broomfield, police said. The Chevy led police north on Highway 287 for nearly five miles, eventually crashing into a fence outside of The Learning Experience early learning center in Lafayette, police said.

Officers then took the driver of the Chevy, a woman, into custody, APD said. The woman had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, according to police.

Police said two guns were recovered from the suspects. Police believe narcotics were involved.

The names and possible charges for the two people arrested have not been released.