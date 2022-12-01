1 dead in Arvada following shooting involving police

ARVADA, Colo. — One person has died following a shooting involving police in Arvada early Wednesday morning.
Arvada Police Department (APD) tweeted just after 4:39 a.m. Wednesday that officers were on scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of West 56th Avenue. That is on the east side of Wadsworth Bypass.
"The auto-theft suspect brandished a large knife, was shot by police, and died at the scene," tweeted APD.
No APD officers were injured in the shooting, police said in a Wednesday morning update. Two APD officers are on leave as the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigates the case, APD said in a tweet.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN