1 person taken to hospital after shooting involving officer in Arvada

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 7400 block of West 61st Avenue.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person was taken to the the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries following a shooting in Arvada that involved at least one officer, according to a tweet from the Arvada Police Department (APD).

Few details have been made available, but the tweet says that one person was taken to the hospital and that no officers were injured.

It's unclear if the person taken to the hospital was hit by gunfire or injured in some other way. The extent of their injuries is also unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Arvada Police investigating an Officer involved shooting, 7400 block of W. 61 Ave. There are no continuing community safety concerns, APD will update as details are available. One suspect transported to local hospital. No officers injured. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 28, 2022

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

