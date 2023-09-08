2 arrested in Arvada shooting

Orlando Carbajal, 26, was arrested by Denver Police and Ashley Marie Burnet, 38, was arrested by Aurora Police.

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Arvada last month.

Ashley Marie Burnet, 38, was arrested on Aug. 31 by Aurora Police and Orlando Carbajal, 26, was arrested Thursday by Denver Police.

On Aug. 29, officers with Arvada Police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 12000 block of West 60th Place, according to police. During their investigation, officers received reports of a gunshot victim near West 58th Avenue and Ward Road, police said.

According to police, Burnet drove Carbajal to his ex-girlfriend's home in a stolen vehicle.

While Burnet was waiting in the car, Carbajal went into the home and started a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, police said.

Carbajal allegedly took out a handgun and shot it at the boyfriend, who then left the home, according to police. Carbajal returned to the car and drove away with Burnet, police said in a release.

Burnet and Carbajal found the victim walking near West 58th Avenue and Ward Road, according to police. Carbajal got out of the car and fired several shots at the victim, police said.

The victim was hit twice, once in each leg, according to police. Carbajal got back into the car and drove away with Burnet, police said.

The boyfriend was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Carbajal was arrested on multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide, assault, burglary and menacing, police said.

Burnet was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and unrelated warrants, according to police.